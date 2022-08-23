Navi Mumbai: Waterlogging irks rickshaw drivers in Kalamboli, demand immediate relief | FPJ

The water logging near Jeevika Hotel in Steel Market in Kalamboli is creating trouble for rickshaw drivers and passengers. They met officials of the local ward office of Panvel Municipal Corporation on Monday, August 22 and sought immediate relief.

The drivers have to struggle to cross the stretch or park to drop the passengers. They said if the issue is not resolved on a priority basis, they will stage a protest.

Waterlogging in the market has become a hassle for people coming to the market as well.

Sub-division president of Shiv Sena, Vishwas Petrkar said, "The water gets accumulated every where [making commute difficult]. The situation is worsening with each passing day."

Rickshaw owners, drivers went in large numbers to meet the officials.

Local Sarpanch Dilip Patil, Hiraman Bhoir, Sub-Division Head, Arvind Kadav, Vivek Gadkari, Rana Devarmani, Kashinath Patil and Pradip Patil were also present.

The local ward official assured them that he will take appropriate action after taking notice of the complaint.