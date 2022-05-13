Navi Mumbai: Water woes end in sector 4 in Nerul, says Congress' Vidya Bhandekar

The water supply issue has been solved in sector 4 in Nerul, claimed Vidya Bhandekar, secretary of Navi Mumbai District Congress. She said that residents of the area were facing water supply issues for a long time.

Bhandekar said that when she came to know about the issue, she along with Labour Leader Ravindra Sawant brought the issue to the notice of the municipal administration. “With our efforts, the civic body installed a new valve to ensure better water flow,” said Bhandekar.

“For the last few months, a lower pressure water supply has been observed in Sector 4. Due to this, residents had to face water scarcity. Residents from the CIDCO colony and Wadhwa Tower met us and shared their issues, following which we highlighted the problem to municipal administration and also visited, the Nerul ward office and deputy commissioner of the water supply department and concerned senior officers. Taking note of these problems, they replaced the waterway wall and solved technical problems”, said Mrs Vidya.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:43 PM IST