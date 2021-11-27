e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 07:01 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: Water cut in Ulwe, Dronagiri, and Kharghar for a day over maintenance work

There will be no water supply in these nodes and villages from 9 am on 30 November to 9 am on 1 December 2021.
Amit Srivastava
Photo: Representative Image

There will be a water cut for a day in the CIDCO administered area as the MSEDCL will carry out maintenance work of its substation in Jite village.

Due to the maintenance work being carried out, the power supply will be disconnected which will affect the water supply from the Hetwane dam.

According to CIDCO, the supply will be affected in villages en route Hetavane Pipeline including Dronagiri, Ulwe, and Kharghar nodes.

There will be no water supply in these nodes and villages from 9 am on 30 November to 9 am on 1 December 2021.

CIDCO has requested residents in these nodes to take note of this water cut and make necessary arrangements. It has also appealed to residents to store the water and use it judiciously.

