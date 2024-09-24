Navi Mumbai: Waiter Arrested for Secretly Recording Women In Washroom At A Vashi-Based Restaurant

Photo: Representational pic

Vashi police have arrested a 25 year old waiter working at a Vashi based restaurant for secretly recording women in the washroom of the restaurant. The accused identified as was found to have allegedly hidden his phone in the washroom and was video recording the women using the facility. The matter was exposed after a woman who had come to dine at the hotel along with her family found the phone used to shoot the videos while she was at the washroom.

The accused identified as Rajendra Singh (25) worked as a waiter with a Vashi sector 7 based restaurant and bar. The incident happened on Sunday when a 45 year old lady, a teacher by profession, had visited the restaurant and then went to the washroom. She noticed something hidden below the washbasin and found it to be a mobile phone that was on recording mode. After she raised an alarm, Vashi police was called in and a case was registered against the accused under the section 77 and 78 (2) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The phone of the accused was seized and has been to forensic to verify if the phone had any more videos that were recorded and later deleted. The accused was granted bail on Monday after being produced before the court.