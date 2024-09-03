 Navi Mumbai: Wagon R Motorist Assaults School Bus Driver In Front Of Students After Minor Collision In Kamothe
A case has been registered against a Wagon R car driver who thrashed a school bus driver after the two vehicles had brushed each other in a minor way, at Kamothe. Last week, a video of an Audi car Owner thrashing a private cab driver in Ghatkopar, over a road rage, had gone viral.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:31 AM IST
article-image
Wagon R Motorist Assaults School Bus Driver in Kamothe: Incident Captured by Bystanders and CCTV | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A case has been registered against a Wagon R car driver who thrashed a school bus driver after the two vehicles had brushed each other in a minor way, at Kamothe. Last week, a video of an Audi car Owner thrashing a private cab driver in Ghatkopar, over a road rage, had gone viral. In this case, a Panvel based school bus driver was at the receiving end and the students in the bus were the witness to the horrific incident.

On Saturday afternoon, as per the routine, the bus was transporting school students and had reached sector 17 of Khanda Colony when a White color wagon R car brushed the with the bus after it suddenly changed the lane.

According to the police, the car had suddenly turned to the right from left without any indication as a result the front portion of the bus brushed with the car’s rear side. During a verbal fight, the bus driver asked car driver to go to police station and left the place to avoid traffic jam. But, the car driver kept following the bus.

Then, the car overtook the bus and made the bus halt. The car driver then pulled the bus driver out of the bus and started assaulting with a bamboo stick. The assault happened in presence of 18 school students present inside the bus.

The entire incident was captured on video by bystanders as well as was recorded on a nearby CCTV. The bus driver Sudhir Bhagoji More (52), received seven stitches on his head. He suffered extensive head and leg injuries and had to be admitted at MGM hospital.

“The driver has been identified and will be arrested at the earliest,” said the police. Case was registered under section 115, 118 (1), 351(2) and 352.

