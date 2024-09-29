Navi Mumbai: Violence Post-Ganapati Immersion Averted By Striking Team Of Zone I In Turbhe

Police team averts potential violence in Turbhe after Ganapati immersion | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: What could have turned into a ugly fight causing violence after the immersion of 21 day Ganapati was averted by the striking team of Zone I of Navi Mumbai police who reached the spot immediately after they received information.

On the night of Friday Vicky, Shatrughn Patil (35), a Turbhe resident had gone for the immersion of his residence’s 21 day Ganapati to Turbhe pond. After the immersion by midnight, he along with his friend Gautam Ashwin Kumar Pandya (24), another Turbhe resident, started creating a ruckus in the area near TUrbhe pond.

After the control room received a complaint about the ruckus, they informed the beat marshal of APMC police to reach the spot. The duo, who were highly drunk were uncontrollable by the beat marshal after which they alerted the police station.

A lady officer too reached the spot to counsel the duo but they instead started abusing the police. When the situation was getting worse, and the duo had started intensifying the ruckus, the striking team which was stationed near Vashi police, was alerted.

“A striking team consists of 16 people including an officer and a driver. They are kept stationed near railway station to be alerted when something unwarranted happens in the Zone I area and a larger force is required to bring the law and order situation under control. As soon as we got the information, we reached the spot and tried to have a dialogue with them asking to calm down. When they did not budge, we caught hold of them and handed over to APMC police for further legal proceeding,” one of the police from the striking team said, adding, “If the situation would not have brought under control, there would have been major violence as they were trying to fuel communal issues as well.”

The mother and the wife of the accused who were present at the spot too were requesting the accused to not create a ruckus after a religious ceremony of their house, but the accused did not pay heed to the requests.