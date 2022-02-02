Navi Mumbai: Villagers under PMC oppose property tax collection

Villagers from at least 23 villages under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) have opposed the collection of property tax by the civic body. They have threatened to take out a long march from Kharghar to the civic headquarter if the tax collection proposal is not withdrawn.

Villagers alleged that the rate of property tax has increased five times from what they were paying to the Gram Panchayat. Now, many villagers are not in a position to pay property taxes with five years arrears. The PMC was formed in 2016 and the civic general body had cleared a proposal of property tax collection. However, the civic body decided to collect since it came into existence.

As villagers were earlier paying property tax to Gram Panchayat and now coming under the civic body, the rate of taxes changed. Advocate Suresh Thakur, a senior member of NAINA and Other PAPs Committee said that they met the deputy municipal commissioner and submitted their demand. He said that the property tax rate is quite high and many villagers cannot pay with the arrears. “Villagers received developed land after surrendering their agricultural land to CIDCO. Now, the owner of the land is CIDCO and villagers possess the land on 60 years lease. The actual owner of the land is CIDCO. So, the civic body should collect taxes from CIDCO,” claimed Thakur.

Thakur said that they are holding meetings in different villages to understand the situation. He claimed that the earnings of villagers dried up during the pandemic and now they are not in a position to pay taxes. The civic body is facing resistance in the collection of property tax. Even residents of Kharghar had opposed the dual and retrospective tax collection. Meanwhile, the civic body offered rebates and collected tax last year.

