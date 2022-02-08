Navi Mumbai: Villagers to stage protest outside Kharghar ward office against collection of property tax

Villagers under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will stage protests outside the Kharghar ward office on February 9 against the collection of property tax. Apart from rationality in the property tax rate, they are questioning the civic body over the collection of property tax even without a development plan of the city.

The 95 villages and other PAPs Committee says that February 9 protest is a symbolic one and if the civic body does not pay heed to their demand, they will take out a huge protest march from Kharghar to civic headquarter in Panvel.

Advocate Suresh Thakur, president of the committee said that they have restricted the number of villagers in the protest. “As requested by the police, we have allowed only 50 villagers to assemble outside ward office and burn the copy of property tax notice,” said Thakur, adding that within a month, they will take out huge protest march if the civic body does not stop collecting property tax.

According to the committee, the civic body has not prepared the draft development plan of the city and they are collecting tax. “Citizens paying tax must know where the money will be spent,” said Thakur.

They alleged that the rate of property tax has increased five times from what they were paying to the Gram Panchayat. Now, many villagers are not in a position to pay property taxes with five years arrears. The PMC was formed in 2016 and the civic general body had cleared a proposal of property tax collection. However, the civic body decided to collect since it came into existence. (250)

“Villagers received developed land after surrendering their agricultural land to CIDCO. Now, the owner of the land is CIDCO and villagers possess the land on 60 years lease. The actual owner of the land is CIDCO. So, the civic body should collect taxes from CIDCO,” claimed Thakur.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 07:26 PM IST