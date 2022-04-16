Navi Mumbai: Vegetable prices increase following dip in supply

Prices of most of the vegetables have started rising with the dip in supply in the wholesale market. Most of the vegetables have seen around 20 to 30 percent price rise in the last fortnight. Traders at APMC say that after mid-April, supply of vegetables drops as farmers clean their field for fresh seeding. However, the price of green chili dropped by around 40 percent.

According to traders, the supply of vegetables starts decreasing by mid-April as most farmers clean their field for fresh seeding. “Before monsoon, farmers keep ready for fresh seeding and the supply naturally drops,” said a trader from agriculture produce market committee (APMC). He added that this year, there was a shortage of green vegetables due to unseasonal rain. Later the supply improved. “The next 15 days, the supply will not drop much but thereafter it will drop sharply and a price rise can be expected,” said the trader.

On April 16, the total arrival of trucks and tempos loaded with vegetables at APMC was 479 which was 593 on April 1. “More than 20 percent supply dropped in the last fortnight and thus a price rise is seen in the retail,” said an administrative official from APMC Vashi.

The price of cauliflower which was around Rs 20 per kg has now reached Rs 40 in the retail market. Even the cluster bean which was available around Rs 60 is now at Rs 90 per kg. However, there is not much difference in tomato price as it is available at Rs 30 per kg.

Meanwhile, the price of chilli that has reached Rs 200 per kg in retail has come down Rs 120 per kg. In the wholesale market, chili is available at Rs 55 to 60 per kg. The wholesale price of lemon has reached Rs 90 per kg which was around Rs 65 to Rs 70 per kg at the beginning of month. Many retailers have stopped keeping lemon as they are incurring huge loss. Rashid Shaikh, a vegetable retailer in Nerul says that the unit price of lemon has reached Rs 15 and very few people buy and ultimately it rots in shelves.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 07:03 PM IST