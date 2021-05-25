Navi Mumbai: Vegetable price down by 30% due to fewer buyers turn out at wholesale market

In the last one week, the prices of most of the vegetables have dropped by around 30 to 40 percent due to fewer turned out of retail buyers at the wholesale market in Vashi. Despite a sharp drop in the arrival of vegetables, there is no major rise in wholesale prices on Tuesday.

On Monday, the vegetable market at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi received around 600 vehicles loaded with vegetables. However, there were few retailers turned out at the market owing to multiple reasons from lockdown restrictions to cyclone impact. According to traders, many retailers are not coming to market with speculation of less arrival due to cyclone impact in several parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Keeping the trend in mind, the traders brought down the arrival to ensure a good price. “The number of vehicles came down to 450 from 600. However, there was no change in price as the turn-out of buyers at the market is very low,” said a trader.

However, traders say that the trend will change within a week's time and the price of vegetables will once again reach the previous price.

in the wholesale market on Tuesday, Okra was available between Rs 20 to 25 per kg while flower from Rs 8 to 14 per kg. Similarly, cabbage was being sold from Rs 8 to 10 and green peas from Rs 55 to Rs 60 per kg. However, the price of tomato saw a little rise from Rs 10 to Rs 14 per kg.