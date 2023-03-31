Navi Mumbai: Veer Savarkar Yatra on April 2 from Belapur to Vashi | Photo: savarkarsmarak.com

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena (Shinde) will hold Veer Savarkar Yatra on April 2 from Belapur Palm Beach Marg to Vashi Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre shared details of the Yatra with the media.

The purpose of the yatra is to create awareness about the work of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

Exhibition to be held to inform people about various aspects of the life of Savarkar

In a press conference held in Belapur, Mhatre said, "An exhibition will also be held to inform people about various aspects of the life of freedom fighter Savarkar."

MLA Mhatre criticized Rahul Gandhi's recent statement and termed it "childish behaviour."

She also highlighted the lack of consensus within Rahul Gandhi's constituent parties, pointing out that even Sharad Pawar himself had to mediate. She said that a large number of people join the yatra.