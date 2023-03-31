 Navi Mumbai: Veer Savarkar Yatra on April 2 from Belapur to Vashi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Veer Savarkar Yatra on April 2 from Belapur to Vashi

Navi Mumbai: Veer Savarkar Yatra on April 2 from Belapur to Vashi

The purpose of the yatra is to create awareness about the work of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Veer Savarkar Yatra on April 2 from Belapur to Vashi | Photo: savarkarsmarak.com

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena (Shinde) will hold Veer Savarkar Yatra on April 2 from Belapur Palm Beach Marg to Vashi Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre shared details of the Yatra with the media.

The purpose of the yatra is to create awareness about the work of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

Exhibition to be held to inform people about various aspects of the life of Savarkar

In a press conference held in Belapur, Mhatre said, "An exhibition will also be held to inform people about various aspects of the life of freedom fighter Savarkar."

MLA Mhatre criticized Rahul Gandhi's recent statement and termed it "childish behaviour."

She also highlighted the lack of consensus within Rahul Gandhi's constituent parties, pointing out that even Sharad Pawar himself had to mediate. She said that a large number of people join the yatra.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO presents ₹10,544 Cr budget for 2023-24; major push to mass housing
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Newest Cultural Destination ‘Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’ Opens on March 31

India’s Newest Cultural Destination ‘Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’ Opens on March 31

Man injured during mob attack on police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar dies in hospital

Man injured during mob attack on police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar dies in hospital

Navi Mumbai: NMMC collects record ₹ 606 crore property tax collection

Navi Mumbai: NMMC collects record ₹ 606 crore property tax collection

IN PICS: Meet the man who bought India's costliest apartment in Mumbai for a whopping price of...

IN PICS: Meet the man who bought India's costliest apartment in Mumbai for a whopping price of...

Navi Mumbai: Veer Savarkar Yatra on April 2 from Belapur to Vashi

Navi Mumbai: Veer Savarkar Yatra on April 2 from Belapur to Vashi