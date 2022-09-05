Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO to auction vehicles for not paying taxes

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Deputy Regional Transport Office (RTO) Vashi will hold an auction of unpaid taxes of vehicles on September 12 morning at its office in APMC in Vashi. The RTO has appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers.

Many of them are commercial vehicles and their taxes are not paid and they are lying at the RTO office complex in Vashi. The auction will be held on September 12 at 11.00 am at the Deputy Regional Transport Office in APMC.

A senior Dy RTO official has appealed to interested persons to participate in this auction in large numbers.

Under the Mumbai Motor Vehicle Act, tourist vehicles that do not pay motor vehicle tax were impounded by the Sub Regional Transport Office, Navi Mumbai.

If they pay the arrear, they can take the vehicle. However, many of them did not turn up despite reminders. Now, the transport authority will auction these vehicles.

“We have given an opportunity to the arrears of these vehicles to pay the tax till the date of auction,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the list of vehicles to be auctioned has been displayed on the notice board at the Deputy Regional Transport Office in APMC for information.

Also, the vehicles available for auction can be seen by the interested persons at the Sub Regional Transport Office at APMC Grain Market, Sector No.19 B T Block, Gate No.7.

Conditions of auction will be published online prior to the auction. For detailed information, the concerned persons are requested to contact Sub Regional Transport Office Navi Mumbai at Tel No. 022-27830701.