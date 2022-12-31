e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO to auction commercial vehicles for non-payment of taxes

The auction will be held at 11 am at the Deputy Regional Transport Office in APMC on January 10, 2023.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO to auction commercial vehicles for non-payment of taxes | File Photo
Navi Mumbai: The Deputy Regional Transport Office Vashi will conduct an auction of seized buses on January 10, 2023. The motor vehicle tax of these were not paid and now the RTO will recover it by auctioning these vehicles.

Officials appeal for maximum participation

Navi Mumbai Deputy Regional Transport Officer Hemangini Patil has appealed to the interested persons to participate in this auction in large numbers. Under the Mumbai Motor Vehicle Act, tourist vehicles that do not pay motor vehicle tax are seized by the RTO.

The owners of such vehicles are informed to pay taxes and take their vehicles. Even after notices, if owners do not turn out, RTO auctions these vehicles.

She said, "The list of vehicles to be auctioned has been displayed on the notice board at the Deputy Regional Transport Office in APMC for information. Also, the vehicles available for auction can be seen by the interested persons at the Sub Regional Transport Office at APMC Grain Market, Sector No. 19 B T Block, Gate No.7. Conditions of auction will be published online prior to the auction. For detailed information, concerned persons are requested to contact the Sub Regional Transport Office.

article-image

