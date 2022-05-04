Navi Mumbai: Vashi resident loses Rs 99,994 to cyber fraudster while buying discounted item online

A 29-year-old Vashi resident was cheated of Rs 99,994 by a cyber fraudster while purchasing clothes online at heavy discount. The complainant did not receive the products even after making the payments.

The complainant, a doctor, bought clothes at 80 per cent discount at Liza Club e-commerce site on March 27, 2022, and paid Rs 1874 for the products. He also received an email confirming the transaction and order details. However, he did not receive the products even after a month of the order.

Police said that when the complainant tried to connect with the customer care of the e-commerce site, there was no response. Later, he received a call, identifying himself as the customer care executive of the company. The person sent a link and asked him to send back a few details. However, the complainant found it suspicious and did not revert back.

However, the next morning, he received a message that there were four transactions of Rs 9999 and two transactions of Rs 20,000 made without his knowledge.

Realizing the fraud, he immediately contacted the bank and blocked his ATM card and online transactions. In total, he was cheated of Rs 99,994.

Later, he approached the police and registered a case under section 66 D of the IT Act.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 07:22 PM IST