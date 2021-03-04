Navi Mumbai: Vashi police arrests 22-year-old for cheating 30 gullible job seekers

The Vashi police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly cheating more than 30 gullible job seekers to the tune of Rs 1.1 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs as security guard, bouncers, house-keeping at airports. However, after taking money, he did not give any job and also adopted delaying tactics.

Jay Yuvraj Salame, 27, a resident of Karanjade in Panvel and one of the victims registered a complaint after he did not get any job and also the accused refused to return his money. Following his complaint, a FIR was registered under sections 320 and 34 of IPC.

The arrested accused identified as Sundram Kumar Anjani Kumar Singh alias Karan had opened All India Secure Management and Bouncer and Airport Job office at Haware Centurial Mall in sector 30 in Vashi.