Navi Mumbai: Vashi facility to shut as Covid cases on decline

Covid care centre at CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi | File

Navi Mumbai: The Covid facility, located at the CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi, is heading for a close down, after treating more than 22,000 patients since its opening on June 11.

The shutdown decision has been taken by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), given the pandemic’s steady downward spiral.

According to a senior civic official, there has not been a single patient admitted to the centre since March. Post closure of the facility, the premises will be handed over to the CIDCO, but 75 ICU beds will be kept operational for any emergency.

Initially started with 1,150 beds capacity, the Covid care centre received additional 50 beds and was turned into a fully oxygen support ward within two months.

The official further recalled how the centre was set up in just 20 days after active cases crossed the 250-mark in the city.

While the construction work started on May 20, 2020, the facility was ready by June 10. Currently, Navi Mumbai has 290 active cases, including 255 in home isolation and one patient at the civic-run facility.