Navi Mumbai: Vashi cops arrest 10 in different cases of housebreaking and cheating

Vashi police arrested 10 history-sheeter in three different housebreaking cases and cheating cases. Police seized mobile phones as well as other stolen items including foreign currency which they used to cheat people on the pretext of exchanging the currency.

Police also claimed to have solved three housebreaking cases that took place in Navi Mumbai in the last few months.

The two persons arrested in housebreaking cases were identified as Sanjay Kamble, 42, and Saddam Khan, 38. Police said that more than 50 cases of housebreaking in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai are registered against them. “At least three cases of housebreaking have been solved with their arrest,” said Sanjeev Dhumal, senior police inspector from Vashi police station. He added that they recovered stolen items worth over Rs 3.7 lakh.