Navi Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Party celebrates third anniversary

The 3rd Anniversary of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Party was organized by Airoli Taluka Committee at Sant Sawtamali Halli in Airoli. Maharashtra Pradesh President Rekha Thakur was the chief guest at the function. The other office-bearers present at the event were Govind Dalvi, Vice President, Thane District Women President Maya Kamble, NMMC City President Bhushan Kasare, Navi Mumbai Women's Front President Shilpa Ranadive.

On the occasion, a public meeting was organized by the Airoli Taluka Committee and a felicitation ceremony was organized. As part of the 3rd anniversary, a total of 240 rallies in 55 districts during 45 days were held. Thakur said that the party will reach every citizen in days to come and work for the section left out by other political parties.

Santosh Jadhav, Airoli Taluka President organised the event. He said that the party is growing in Airoli area and party workers will hard to reach every citizen.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:53 AM IST