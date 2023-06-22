Navi Mumbai: Use Technology To Safeguard Children In School, College Buses: Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe

Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police Milind Bharambe stressed upon the use of technology for buses transporting students from school and colleges. He also urged parents and other stakeholders to follow the guidelines for the safety of children.

He was speaking at the meeting of the School Bus Safety Committee held at Varkari Bhawan on Wednesday where representatives from traffic, regional transport office (RTO), education institutions, municipal education department among others were present.

As per the Maharashtra Government directive, a School Bus Safety Committee has been formed at Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate level. The committee consists of representatives from the police, RTO, municipal education, parents among others. Bharambe said that safety of students in school buses is a concern of parents.

Slight negligence on the part of the school bus driver or the contractor concerned can lead to a major accident. This happened in the past. In this background, the state government directed the formation of a school bus safety committee.

Safe transportation of school students

At the meeting, Bharambe said that the main objective of this committee is to provide safe transportation of school students from home to school/college to home. For this, every school should implement the instructions laid down by the state government. “It is everyone's responsibility to follow the rules of student safety by all departments and institutions at their respective levels,” said Bharambe.

He also urged that new technology should be used for student safety. In addition, the Navi Mumbai police are also working on one school, one policeman parenting scheme. He suggested that everyone including scout guides, wardens, volunteers, representatives of schools and parents come forward and contribute their own efforts instead of putting all the responsibility on the police alone.

In order to resolve issues in future, from time to time at the level of the local police station, a meeting will be held with the representative of the school and college.