Navi Mumbai: Unregistered hospital treats COVID-19 patients in Ghansoli, management booked

The Rabale police on Monday registered an FIR against the management of a private hospital in Ghansoli for allegedly treating COVID-19 patients without registering the hospital with the local civic body (NMMC).

According to the civic officials, RLG Healthcare Hospital started operation around one and a half years ago without getting registered with the local body. Even, the management of the hospital did not take special permission from the civic body for treating Covid patients.

A senior civic official informed that they registered a police complaint after they came to know about it. “After we learned about it on Monday, we approached the police and registered an FIR against the hospital management. There were around twelve patients admitted to the hospital then and quite a few of them were Covid patients. Taking the health issues of the patients into consideration, we have not sealed the premises so far. Our health department will take the future course of action in the next few days,” said a civic official.

The police booked the management of the hospital under relevant sections of the Bombay Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Act, 2005 and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Santosh Chavan, assistant inspector from Rabale police said, “We are investigating the case and will take requisite measures against the hospital authorities soon.”