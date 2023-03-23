Navi Mumbai: Unidentified woman found dead with injuries in Turbhe, police register case

Representative Image

Turbhe MIDC police registered a case of murder against an unidentified person after a body of a woman with injuries on her head was found in Adavali Bhutawali village on Wednesday morning. The age of the woman was around 30 to 35 years.

NMMC Corporator registered police complain

Chandrakant Dole, a former corporator at NMMC from Adavali- Bhutavali village in Navi Mumbai registered a complaint after he came to know that the body of an unknown woman along the Mahape- Shilphata to Sati Devi village road on Wednesday morning around 10 am. Dole said that he represented the area between 2015-2020 and on Wednesday morning, a villager informed him that a woman was lying inside a bush.

Body took for post mortem

When Dole reached the site, he saw a woman wearing a kurta with white and black stripes and a pink salwar lying unconscious. There was also a cement-concrete boulder near her and there was an injury on her head. Dole tried to identify the woman but could not identify her. He realised that the woman was from another place and she was brought in by someone and might murder her. He immediately informed the Turbhe MIDC police who reached the site and took the body for post-mortem.

According to police, the woman was around 30 to 35 years old and height was four and a half feet and she was wearing bangles and earrings. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of murder against an unidentified person under section 302 of IPC and started an investigation.