Navi Mumbai: Threat or disciplining visitors? NMMC restricts public access to its civic headquarters

As part of the safety measures, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration has issued new guidelines for entry to the civic headquarter in Belapur. Now, visitors can visit the civic headquarter during a specific time and duration. The entry will be given only after verification of visitors and the purpose of the visit.

The entry will be given only after ascertaining the purpose of the visit and on personal verification. It will be mandatory for every NMMC employee on duty at the headquarters to wear an identity card from the time he enters the building.

All visitors will therefore have to carry proof of identities like an Aadhaar card, driving license, Pan Card, or any other identity document. The decision to heighten the safety measures has been taken following suggestions from the commissioner of police Navi Mumbai.

NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar said Covid-19 safety regulations need to be strictly enforced at a time when the virus is becoming endemic. "However, it has been observed that the number of visitors to the civic headquarters is rising by the day, which poses a risk of coronavirus spread. Keeping all factors in mind, the new guidelines have been issued," he said.

Civic chief Bangar further said that there is no threat at civic headquarter and the safety measure is being taken only to discipline the visitors.

Notably, for the last couple of years, the number of protest marches at civic headquarter has increased. Being located near Nerul creek, the place has become vulnerable to any untoward incident.

"Early this year, more than 20,000 PAPs marching towards CIDCO Bhawan in Belapur had gathered near the civic headquarter," said another senior civic official. He added that the decision has been taken following suggestions from the police.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 06:47 PM IST