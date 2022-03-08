Navi Mumbai: Ulwe doctors play cricket match to promote fitness

Ulwe Doctor’s Welfare Association (UDWA) held an underarm box cricket tournament to promote sports and fitness among youth. There were six teams and each team has eight players. The day-night tournament was played at the Ramseth Thakur International Sports Complex in Ulwe.

There were six league matches and two semi-finals in the tournament. Ulwe Blue defeated the Ulwe Pink in the final match and emerged as the winner.

Dr. Kapil Patil, president of UDWA, said that the purpose of the tournament is to promote fitness among youth and doctors. “Doctors spend a lot of time in their profession and hardly get time to look after their own health,” said Patil. He added that youths are seen busy with gadgets, but they need to hit the ground to keep their body fit. Around 50 doctors took part in the event.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 06:24 PM IST