Navi Mumbai: Uddhav faction Sena demands restoration of Kalamboli lake, station road

The Kalamboli unit of Shiv Sena (UBT) has requested the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to urgently restore the Valvali Khalcha lake and repairs of the road leading to Kalamboli railway station.

Vishwas Petkar, the Taluka chief of the party met DMC Kailash Gawade and other officials and informed them that Valvali village has remained untouched by development. Even the natural lake in the village is neglected by the civic body. He said that the lake has existed for hundreds of years.

“Panvel Municipal Corporation is spending crores of rupees for development but not even a penny has been spent on the traditional lake in Valvali village. CIDCO was incharge of maintenance and repair of the road leading to Kalamboli railway station and Valvali lake; but since the establishment of the Municipal Corporation, it has been neglected forever,” said Petkar.

Petkar has demanded that the funds should be sanctioned for the lake and the road work should be started immediately.