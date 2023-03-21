 Navi Mumbai: Two-week employment guidance camp held in Ghansoli
The camp was held in Branch number 84 under the guidance of Sub-City Chief Ganesh Ghag, Social Worker Harish Ingwale.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Two-week employment guidance camp held in Ghansoli | File Photo

A two-week employment guidance camp was organised as part of the Ram Navami celebration by the Shiv Sena (UBT group) in Ward No. 31. The camp was attended by several small group women enterprises.

Ghag said that the women's empowerment program is being carried through Shiv Sena and till now they have helped 180 women self-help groups.

On this occasion sub city chief Ganesh Ghag, Harish Ingwale, sub-city organizer Reshma Vengurlekar branch head Ravi Pujari as well guided the attendees. Shiv Sena Divisional Organizers Ratnamala Gunjal, Mangal Karkhile, Priya Pujari provided valuable support to make the program successful.

