Navi Mumbai Crime: 2 unidentified bikers open fire at woman travelling in car in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Two unidentified bikers open fire at woman travelling in car in Panvel | Pixabay

Two unidentified bike riders opened fire at a woman in a car in the Panvel area in Navi Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday, said police officials.

Rupali Patil, a construction professional from Kopraoli in Uran, has been identified as the victim.

According to Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kadbane, the incident took place while she was travelling in a car when two unidentified bike riders fired shots at the car.

The police are investigating the incident further.

Gang war in Nashik

Earlier last week in Nashik, a man opened fire on another in the Satpur Nagar area in broad daylight.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

In the footage the man, who was identified as Ashish Jadhav is seen driving his car into another automobile, which was being driven by a man named Tapan Jadhav

Following the collision, Ashish got out of the car and opened fire on Tapan. In the video, Tapan's car was seen to be completely mangled due to the impact.

As per media reports, personal enmity was suspected as the cause behind the shooting.

(With ANI inputs)