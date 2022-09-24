Navi Mumbai: Two killed in separate road accidents

Representative Image | File

Navi Mumbai: A 24-year-old from Chembur died after an unidentified vehicle hit him on the Belapur-Thane road on Wednesday afternoon.

Indresh Harishchandra Jaiswal, a resident of Deonar, was riding his scooter when he was rammed from behind around 12 noon at Turbhe Naka on the Belapur-Thane road. He was taken to a civic hospital where he died during treatment.

According to police, Jaiwswal was driving towards Thane when a heavy vehicle hit him.

“After the police control room received a call at 12.17 pm regarding the accident, a beat marshal reached the spot and took him to the General Hospital in Vashi where he died during treatment,” said an on-duty police official.

A case of rash driving was registered at the Turbhe MIDC police station against the unidentified driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

In the other incident, a 30-year-old man died after his scooter was hit by an unidentified vehicle last week in Navghar in Uran. The deceased, Shamal Das, was a native of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

According to the police, the incident took place around midnight on September 18, when he was returning to his home in Govandi after attending a Vishwakarma Puja at a construction site in Khopta (Uran).

Das had received severe injuries on his head and died on the spot. A case has been registered at Uran police station against an unidentified person.