Navi Mumbai: Two, including minor, held for motorbike and mobile thefts | Pixabay

The Turbhe MIDC police arrested two people, including a minor from Koparkhairane, and claimed to have solved at least six cases of vehicle and mobile thefts that took place across Navi Mumbai.

The police also recovered four motorbikes and six mobile phones, amounting to Rs 4.2 lakh in total. On September 2, a case of theft of motorbikes was registered at the Turbhe MIDC police station. Based on CCTV footage and inputs from sources, the police arrested Sunny alias Daku Vikas Tare, 25, a resident of Sector 19 in Koparkhairane.

Following his interrogation,the police caught his accomplice, who is a minor from Koparkhairane.The police said the duo committed several crimes across Navi Mumbai.

“With their arrest, at least six cases of motorbike and mobile thefts have been solved,” deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1), Vivek Pansare said, adding that the six cases solved were registered at Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Nerul and Kharghar police stations.

“Further investigations are being carried out using the IMEI numbers of the seized mobile phones,” said Pansare. According to police, the duo might have committed crimes out of Mumbai as well and this is also being investigated. “They are involved in several crimes. More details will emerge during the investigation,” said another police official.