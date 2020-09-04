Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 85,000

The Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai police arrested two persons with 35 grams of methaqualone drugs when they came to sell the contraband in the city. Police said that they were looking for a client when they caught them on Wednesday evening.

The arrested have been identified as Sarfaraz Rustam Shaikh,36, a salesman by profession and resident of Bandra in Mumbai and Khalil Ali Khan, 47, a tin maker by profession and Santa Cruz in Mumbai.

The ANC has received a tip-off that two people were coming to the city to sell the contraband. Based on the tip-off, the ANC laid a trap along the highway in Belapur and caught them when they were waiting for someone. “We found 35 grams methaqualone in Sarfaraz’s possession,” said a senior official from ANC. He added that they also seized the scooter in which they came. The 35 grams methaqualone is worth Rs 85,500.

The methaqualone is a sedative drug and possession of the contraband is punishable. A case under section 8(A), 22(B) and 29 of NDPS Act 1985 registered at Belapur police station. According to police, both the accused have not given to whom they were supposed to deliver and how did they get it. They were presented before First Class Magistrate court where they have been sent on police custody till September 7.