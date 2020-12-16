Navi Mumbai: Two held with leopard skin and body parts in Panvel forest

The Central Unit of Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested two persons for allegedly involving in skinning the leopard in the forest area in Panvel Taluka in Raigad district. The police also recovered skin, nail and other body parts of the leopard from them.

An FIR has been registered under section 9, 39,48 (A), 49 (B) and 51 of the Wild Life Protection Act 1972 at Panvel Taluka police station.

Police said that they received information that a gang is active in animal hunting and skinning in the forest and hilly area near Morbe Dam in Panvel taluka in Raigad district.

Based on the information, a team under the guidance of N B Kolhatkar, senior police inspector of Crime Branch of Central Unit conducted a raid in the forest. Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh informed that the team walked all the way in a deep forest and hilly area and stayed two days there.