Navi Mumbai: Two held for stealing trailers, police seize stolen items worth Rs 19 lakh

Photo: Representative Image

The central unit of the crime branch arrested two persons and seized stolen trailers worth Rs 19 lakh. Police said that they had stolen the trailer and trolley from the JNPT area. At least cases of theft were solved with their arrest.

In the last couple of months, there has been a rise in the theft cases of trailers. As a large number of trucks, trolleys and containers are parked near JNPT for shipment, the police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh, directed the crime branch to investigate.

Under the guidance of senior police inspector Vijay Singh Bhosale, of the central unit of the crime branch, a team was formed. “We carried out a simultaneous investigation in a theft case registered at Uran police station and caught two persons,” said Suresh Mengde, DCP (crime). They were identified as Ashish Kumar Singh, 29, a driver by profession and a native of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh and Ajay Ramkripal Chaudhary, 38, a resident of Roadpali and native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Singh was arrested for stealing a trailer worth Rs 3 lakh and a case was registered against him at Uran police station under sections 379, 411 and 34 of IPC and Chaudhary was arrested for the theft of another trailer worth Rs 16 lakh. “In both cases, we have made 100 percent recovery,” said the official.