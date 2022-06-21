e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Two die due to electrocution

A doctor died in Turbhe while covering the roof of a tin shed with a tarpaulin and coming into contact with a high-power transmission line, while another was electrocuted at sector 17 in Vashi

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: Two people, including a 17-year-old child, died due to electrocution in Navi Mumbai. While one doctor died in Turbhe while covering the roof of a tin shed with a tarpaulin and the other at sector 17 in Vashi.

SP Patil, a doctor at Sanjeevani Day Care in Turbhe Naka, died on Sunday night when he came in contact with a high-pressure transmission line while throwing tarpaulin on a tin shed roof.

In another incident, a Siddharth Awasthi, a resident of Sarla Manohar Cooperating Housing Society in sector 17 in Vashi, was electrocuted on Sunday evening when he was playing cricket along with other children.

Awasthi was electrocuted by an electric pole near the security guard cabin at the society premise while trying to pick a ball. He fell unconscious and when the family took him to MGM Hospital in Vashi, he was declared dead.

article-image

