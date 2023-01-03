Navi Mumbai: Two-day competition and science exhibition held at school in Uran | iStock images

Navi Mumbai: A two-day competition and science exhibition started today at New English School Mora in Uran taluka in association with Uran Panchayat Samiti Education Department and JM Mhatre Charitable Organization combining technology and toys to give scope to various talents among students.

Several competitions related to science and technology conducted

As part of the event, on January 3, a number of competitive programs in the primary, secondary and higher secondary will be conducted from 9 am onwards. The competitions are code quiz, essay competitions, deviance competitions, science seminars, and replica assessments among others.

A day-long science competition will be held on January 4 2023 at New English School Mora in Uran Taluka. Mr. Anantasheth Moru Mhatre, Vice President of JM Mhatre Charitable Organization will inaugurate the event. More than 100 different experiments will be presented in this exhibition.

Prize ceremony organized on 4th January 2023

A prize ceremony has been organized on 4th January 2023 at 3 pm for the students who won the number in the various competitions and science exhibitions in the programs organized. Mrs. Mamatatai Pritam Mhatre of J M Mhatre Charitable organization will be present as the chief guest of this event.