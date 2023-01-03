e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Two-day competition and science exhibition held at school in Uran

Navi Mumbai: Two-day competition and science exhibition held at school in Uran

As part of the event, on January 3, a number of competitive programs in the primary, secondary and higher secondary will be conducted from 9 am onwards.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Two-day competition and science exhibition held at school in Uran | iStock images
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: A two-day competition and science exhibition started today at New English School Mora in Uran taluka in association with Uran Panchayat Samiti Education Department and JM Mhatre Charitable Organization combining technology and toys to give scope to various talents among students.

Several competitions related to science and technology conducted

As part of the event, on January 3, a number of competitive programs in the primary, secondary and higher secondary will be conducted from 9 am onwards. The competitions are code quiz, essay competitions, deviance competitions, science seminars, and replica assessments among others.

A day-long science competition will be held on January 4 2023 at New English School Mora in Uran Taluka. Mr. Anantasheth Moru Mhatre, Vice President of JM Mhatre Charitable Organization will inaugurate the event. More than 100 different experiments will be presented in this exhibition.

Prize ceremony organized on 4th January 2023

A prize ceremony has been organized on 4th January 2023 at 3 pm for the students who won the number in the various competitions and science exhibitions in the programs organized. Mrs. Mamatatai Pritam Mhatre of J M Mhatre Charitable organization will be present as the chief guest of this event.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold monthly Lokshahi Day on February 6 to resolve citizens' complaints
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane: TMC fire brigade personnel gets stuck by high voltage current while rescuing pigeon

Thane: TMC fire brigade personnel gets stuck by high voltage current while rescuing pigeon

Mumbai updates: IMD says city temperature to rise slightly in coming days

Mumbai updates: IMD says city temperature to rise slightly in coming days

Navi Mumbai: Two-day competition and science exhibition held at school in Uran

Navi Mumbai: Two-day competition and science exhibition held at school in Uran

Mumbai: Fire at fishermen settlement in Cuffe Parade, no casualties reported; visuals surface

Mumbai: Fire at fishermen settlement in Cuffe Parade, no casualties reported; visuals surface

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold monthly Lokshahi Day on February 6 to resolve citizens' complaints

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold monthly Lokshahi Day on February 6 to resolve citizens' complaints