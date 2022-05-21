Navi Mumbai: Two-day 13th National Convention of Akhil Bhartiya Adivasi starts in Airoli

The two-day 13th National Convention of Akhil Bhartiya Adivasi Samaynvay Samiti started at Airoli Sports Association in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The convention is being organized by Rashtriya Koli Mahasangh Maharashtra.

During the two-day convention, various issues related to the tribal fisher community and fishermen in the state will be discussed in depth. Advocate Chetan Patil, Youth State President, Koli Federation informed that the National President of Koli Mahasangh MLC Ramesh Patil has organized a meeting of public representatives from all over the country for this purpose.

Advocate Patil said that out of 29 states in the country, 14 percent of the total population, or 22.50 crore are tribals and Koli community. MPs, and Ministers represent them in large numbers. Also, a large number of seniors, youths, youth wing representatives of our Coordinating Committee will be present.

MLC Ramesh Patil, Adv. Chetan Patil, Youth State President of Koli Federation, Rajaram Kashyap, National Convener of Coordinating Committee, Baba Martand Prasad, National Working President, Niraj Kashyap, National President of Yuva Morcha shared the information during a press conference.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:10 AM IST