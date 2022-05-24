Navi Mumbai: Two convention of Koli federation concluded in Airoli

A two-day convention of the Koli Federation was concluded at Airoli Sports Club in Airoli. The convention was organized by the National President of the Koli Federation. MLC Ramesh Patil and Gujarat Government Minister Kuvarji Bawaria were the Chief guests during the convention.

MLC Ramesh Patil, Adv. Chetan Patil, All India Tribal Coordinating Committee, Koli Federation, All India Koli Sangh and other office bearers of the organization were present during the convention.

The convention was attended by 151 organizations from across the country. A total of 9 proposals from the deprived castes were approved during the convention. All these proposals will be sent to Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs, Ministers, and Prime Ministers of the country.

In his presidential address, MLC Ramesh Patil told the audience that many issues were discussed at the convention. He also included the issues of our fishermen.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:15 AM IST