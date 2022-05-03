Navi Mumbai: Two complaints heard on May Lokshahi Day

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had received two complaints for the Lokshahi day of may month held on Monday. Both the complaints were related to the civic health department. The municipal commissioner discussed the matter with the complainant and directed officials to take further action.

The June month Lokshahi Day will be held on June 6 and complainants need to submit two copies of their applications in the prescribed format till 20 May April 2022. The complaint or statement mentioned in the application should be of personal nature.

The applicant must have submitted their complaints to the concerned ward office and the respective department before placing their applications for the Lokshahi Day.

In addition, during the Lokshahi Din, applications related to justices, revenue, appeals, services and establishment matters will not be accepted. Similarly, applications which are not in the prescribed format and which are not attached with the required documents will not be accepted.

Citizens are also advised to note that if the complaint is not of a personal nature and also in the case where the final answer has already been given or will be given, the application made again on the same subject will not be accepted. Citizens should note that a copy of the application form can be easily downloaded from the download icon at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's website www.nmmc.gov.in.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:14 AM IST