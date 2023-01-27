e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Two arrested for stealing motorbikes, gold chains; valuables worth ₹1.7 lakh recovered

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Two held in motorbike theft and chain snatching | Pixabay
The Koparkhairane police have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing motorbikes and snatching gold chains. Stolen items worth Rs 1.7 lakh were recovered from the duo.

The arrested accused were identified as Sagar Jogesh Mehra, 23, and Anuj Vir Singh Chari, 32, both residents of Khandeshwar in Panvel.

According to police, based on information received from sources and technical analysis, they were arrested from their houses.

Duo confesses to crime

They confessed to the theft of a motorcycle and chain snatching along with his accomplices in Navi Mumbai and the Mumbai area. Similar cases of thefts were registered against them at Kurar police station in Mumbai, and Koparkhairane police station.

article-image

