Navi Mumbai: Truck driver carries 266 goats, sheeps, starves them; held for illegally transporting them for slaughter

The Nerul police, on Jan 10, arrested a truck driver for illegally transporting 185 goats and 80 sheep worth Rs6.09 lakh from Karnataka to Mumbai. The driver didn’t have an RTO permit and did not provide food to the animals.

He was caught in Nerul by animal welfare officer Ashish Barik, appointed by the State Government to prevent illegal slaughter. The police also seized the truck worth Rs10 lakh.

The arrested suspect, Riyaz Babasaheb Pasha, is a resident of Karnataka. Mr Barik, received information that a truck was carrying starved animals to the city, following which the police laid a trap. “The driver had cramped far too many animals in a small space,” said the official.

A case was registered at Nerul police station under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Maharashtra Police Act.

