Navi Mumbai: Traffic Police Launch Special Drive Against Unruly Auto Drivers In Ghansoli, Fining 100 For Overcharging

A total of 300 vehicles were fined for breaking rules of which 100 were just on auto rickshaws in the are around Ghansoli railway station. | FPJ

Due to any complaints from residents of Ghansoli about unruly auto drivers in the area who levy extra fare and sometimes also deny a ride, Koparkhairane unit of Navi Mumbai traffic police executed a special drive against the auto drivers and fined around 100 of them. A total of 300 vehicles were fined for breaking rules of which 100 were just on auto rickshaws in the are around Ghansoli railway station.

The auto rickshaws around Ghansoli railway station is used by the people travelling from train and the drivers take advantage of the demand they are in by the public by levying extra charges and denying meter fare. “We started the campaign to improve the attitude of the auto drivers towards the commuters and started with this location around Ghansoli railway station. After this, we would implement this in other areas too. We also carried an awareness program for the auto driver on how their behavior should be for their commuters and what could be the consequences of not following the rules,” police inspector Vishwas Bhingardive, attached to Koparkhairane traffic unit, said.

More than Rs 1 lakh is estimated to have been collected by the police from the auto drivers alone as fine amount. The traffic police plan to continue this campaign in coming days as well.