Navi Mumbai: Traffic police impose penalties on 1,300 motorbike helmetless riders

In order to prevent fatal motorbike accidents, the Navi Mumbai traffic police have started a drive against helmetless riders starting Friday. On day one of the drive, a total of 1300 motorbike riders and pillion riders were imposed fines.

The Navi Mumbai traffic police had issued a warning on Thursday against the helmetless riders and informed notified that the drive will begin Friday.

According to the Traffic department, the purpose of the action is not to collect fines but to create awareness among motorists regarding safety.

"We have fined 1,300 riders for not wearing a helmet till 4 pm of Friday," said an official from the Navi Mumbai Traffic department.

The Traffic department also issued an e-challan against six sports cars for overspeeding on Palm Beach Road.

"Based on the CCTV footage of October 24, between 7 am and 8 am, six sports cars were issued an e-challan for over speeding," said the official, adding the action will continue in days to come.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 08:53 PM IST