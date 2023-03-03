Navi Mumbai: Traffic diversions for Women Indian Premier League matches at D Y Patil Stadium in Nerul

D Y Patil Stadium in Nerul |

The service road along the Dr D Y Patil Stadium and Sion-Panvel highway will be closed for vehicle movements to facilitate players to reach the stadium for T20 matches of the Women Indian Premier League (WIPL). A total of 11 matches will be played from March 4 to March 24.

The Turbhe Branch of Traffic has issued a notification regarding the movement of traffic on match days from 7am to 12am at midnight.

Movement of all kinds of vehicles from Bhimashankar Society in Nerul to L P Auto Rickshaw stands, except essential service vehicles, police, fire brigade, ambulance, and official pass holder vehicles of IPL management, will be prohibited.

The matches are scheduled for March 04, 05, 07, 09, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 21 and 24 2023.

During the period of traffic shutdown, the traffic department has provided an alternate route. Vehicles from Uran Phata will use the Sion-Panvel Highway Road to reach L P Nerul and then move to desired destinations.