Navi Mumbai: Traffic Diversion Issued In Vashi Ahead Of Shiv Sena Meet; CM Shinde To Attend The Do | Representative Image

The Vashi Traffic unit has issued a notification regarding the traffic diversion along Koparkhairane-Vashi road from 5 pm to 9 pm on July 15 to facilitate the Shiv Sena party workers' meeting and a felicitation programme. Apart from senior party leaders, the state chief minister Eknath Shinde will attend the event.

As per the notification, all kinds of vehicles except those carrying essentials like vegetables, milk, bread, bakery products, drinking water tankers, gas, petrol, diesel and kerosene, fire brigade, police and ambulances will be prohibited from Blue Diamond Chowk in Vashi to sector 17 in Vashi.

Alternative routes to take

During the period, vehicles coming from Koparkhairane will take a right turn at Blue Diamond Chowk, enter Palm Beach Road, move towards Arenja Circle, and go to their respective destinations.

On Koparkhairane-Vashi road, vehicles between Blue Diamond Chowk and sector 17 stretch will take left or right at the Fire Brigade signal instead of going straight.

The traffic control notification will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulance and other essential service vehicles.