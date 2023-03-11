e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Traffic diversion for half marathon in Kharghar on Sunday

Navi Mumbai: Traffic diversion for half marathon in Kharghar on Sunday

Sports United India will be organising the half marathon of 5 and 10 kilometres.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Traffic diversion for half marathon in Kharghar on Sunday | Pixabay

The Kharghar unit of Navi Mumbai Traffic police made a traffic diversion on Sunday from 5.30 am to 8 am to facilitate the Health Awareness Marathon from Gurdwara Chowk to Vinayak Chowk Pethgaon in Kharghar.

Sports United India will be organising the half marathon of 5 and 10 kilometres.

Traffic movement to be stopped on one side

The traffic movement on one side of the road from Gurdwara Chowk-Tata Hospital, Owegaon, Taloja Jail, CIDCO Guest House, sector 36 Metro Station, RAF Circle, CIDCO Colony, Football Ground, Peth Gaon and Vinayak Chowk will be stopped during the marathon period. Motorists can use the other side of the road during the event period.

However, the traffic prohibition is not applicable to essential services like police, fire brigade, and ambulances, among others.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: After chain protest in 23 villages of NAINA, villagers to hit road in protest on March...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Traffic diversion for half marathon in Kharghar on Sunday

Navi Mumbai: Traffic diversion for half marathon in Kharghar on Sunday

Navi Mumbai: Minister Chandrakant Patil to be in Panvel for college event

Navi Mumbai: Minister Chandrakant Patil to be in Panvel for college event

Dapoli resort case: Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Anil Parab's 'aide' Sadanand Kadam to be produced in...

Dapoli resort case: Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Anil Parab's 'aide' Sadanand Kadam to be produced in...

WATCH: Mumbai taxi driver without uniform, license shows 'attitude' when confronted over wrong side...

WATCH: Mumbai taxi driver without uniform, license shows 'attitude' when confronted over wrong side...

Mumbai: BEST bus driver on video call while driving from Kurla to Kalina; video surfaces

Mumbai: BEST bus driver on video call while driving from Kurla to Kalina; video surfaces