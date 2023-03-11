Navi Mumbai: Traffic diversion for half marathon in Kharghar on Sunday | Pixabay

The Kharghar unit of Navi Mumbai Traffic police made a traffic diversion on Sunday from 5.30 am to 8 am to facilitate the Health Awareness Marathon from Gurdwara Chowk to Vinayak Chowk Pethgaon in Kharghar.

Sports United India will be organising the half marathon of 5 and 10 kilometres.

Traffic movement to be stopped on one side

The traffic movement on one side of the road from Gurdwara Chowk-Tata Hospital, Owegaon, Taloja Jail, CIDCO Guest House, sector 36 Metro Station, RAF Circle, CIDCO Colony, Football Ground, Peth Gaon and Vinayak Chowk will be stopped during the marathon period. Motorists can use the other side of the road during the event period.

However, the traffic prohibition is not applicable to essential services like police, fire brigade, and ambulances, among others.