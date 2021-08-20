Navi Mumbai traders hike dry fruits' price' by 10-20 % as Taliban stops trade with India, fear further surge

Advertisement

Traders at the Mumbai Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi fear that the prices of dry fruits which are mostly imported from Afghanistan could be doubled if the situation does not improve in the war-torn country. At present, the import from Afghanistan has been disrupted completely as Taliban took over the capital of Kabul on Sunday.

Vijay Bhuta, director of the Mumbai Spice Market and president of the Dry Fruit Traders Association said that the price can be doubled in days to come as the old stocks of the commodity will run out soon. “This is the end of dry fruits season and the new season will begin from mid-September. The stocks available with traders will run out very soon”, said Bhuta.

According to Bhuta, the banking system in Afghanistan has been suspended and this has halted the trade. “We cannot make any payment thus, the trade cannot take place,” said Bhuta.

The wholesale price of dry fruits at APMC in Vashi has seen around a 10 to 20 percent rise. “There will be a further rise if the supply is not restored immediately,” said Bhuta.

According to traders at APMC, they are seeing fewer customers after a sudden price rise. “There are a number of varieties of same dry fruits. Almost all dry fruits have seen around 10 to 20 percent rise,” said a trader at APMC, adding that the retail will see a little more compared to wholesale.

A retailer in Nerul said that dry fig (anjeer) which was around Rs 1000 per kg has increased upto Rs 1500 per kg. Similarly, pistachio has also seen a sharp rise. It was being sold in the retail for around Rs 1600 per kg but has now reached Rs 2400 per kg.

India imports mainly dry fig, apricot, dried raisin black and green, pistachio, walnuts, pine nuts among others. “Dried fig, apricot, dried raisin black and green, and pistachio are mostly imported from Afghanistan,” said Bhuta, adding that almond is imported maximum from the US.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 06:54 PM IST