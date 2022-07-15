Navi Mumbai: Traders call for strike on July 16 against 5% GST on unregistered brands

Representative image |

The Grain Rice and Oilseeds Merchant Association (GROMA) and trade organisations have called for a token strike on July 16 against the 5% GST on unregistered brands. All the five markets of APMC in Vashi and other parts of the state will be closed on Saturday.

The supply of essential commodities will likely be affected during the weekend as the fruits, vegetables, grain, spices, and onion-potato markets will also remain closed on Saturday.

Traders say that the decision of imposing 5% GST on unregistered brands will snatch the livelihood of small traders.

Earlier this month, the GST council in the meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, decided to impose 5 per cent GST on various essential food items like rice, pulses, and flour included in unbranded cereals from July 18. This has angered small and medium traders.

Bhimji Bhanushali, secretary of Navi Mumbai GROMA said that a meeting of traders was convened on July 13 in Mumbai and decided to observe a token strike on July 16.

“Traders across India are protesting against the decision and if required, we will intensify the protest,” said Bhanushali.

Even a section of traders described the decision as a Tughlaqi order of the Centre and demanded its withdrawal. They claim that the traders will agitate all over the country, and around 6,500 mandis in the country will unite and launch a movement against this decision.

Bhanushali said that only 5 per cent of people pay GST in the whole country. Rest 95 per cent of people are not registered, they do business with unbranded food grains and the GST was not applicable to them to date. But all this is happening with the connivance of the corporate sector. “On one hand, the Central government is distributing ration free of cost and on the other hand, it is increasing the inflation by imposing 5 per cent GST on unbranded food grains,” he added.