Navi Mumbai to face water cuts on May 30; check details

Navi Mumbai: Residents living under the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and a couple of CIDCO-administered nodes will face water cuts on May 30. The civic body has scheduled repair and maintenance work for the Bhokarpada Water purification plant and the main pipeline from Morbe dam to Digha ward.

Timings of water cut

The civic body has planned a 12-hour shutdown from 10 am to 10 pm on May 30, Tuesday. Consequently, there will be no water supply in the evening of May 30, and when the supply resumes on May 31, it will be at low pressure.

During the shutdown period, areas including Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli wards will be affected by the water cut. Additionally, CIDCO-administered nodes like Kamothe and Kharghar will also experience no water supply. The civic body has requested residents to store water and use it judiciously.

CIDCO has informed that due to the maintenance work carried out by NMMC, there will be no water supply in sector 1-11 and sector 33-36 on May 30. The water supply will be restored gradually in phases starting from May 31.