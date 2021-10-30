Navi Mumbai: Three notorious criminals wanted in murder case in West Bengal held in Panvel

In a joint operation of Navi Mumbai and West Bengal police nabbed three notorious criminals from Panvel who were wanted in a murder of a 40-year-old in Basirhat in West Bengal. The trio were hiding in the Panvel area after committing the crime in their home state.

The arrested were identified as Shabbir Golam Rasool Gharami 35, Rabiul Kokon Gharami 43, and Noor Alam Mojiful Ismal Mondal, 21. They were arrested after a two days operation jointly conducted by both state police.

The trio were wanted in connection with the murder of Mozaffal Haque Mandal alias Akku in West Bengal. A case of muder was registered against them under section 302, 307, 341, 326, 120 B and other relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act at Matia police station in Basirhat in West Bengal.

Suresh Mengde, deputy police commissioner of the Crime Branch said that they had murdered Mandal by hitting a sharp edge weapon at his head on October 7 and fled. "We received information from West Bengal police on October 18 that they were hiding in the Panvel area," said Mengde. Later, on October 27, a police team from West Bengal arrived in Navi Mumbai to trace them.

"We conducted a joint search operation for two days and nabbed them on October 30 in the Panvel area," said Mengde.

According to police, at least three cases of serious crimes were registered against Rabiul and the West Bengal court had issued a standing warrant in the name of Rabiul.

