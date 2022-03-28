Navi Mumbai: Three months free yoga camp in Airoli from April 3

The 58th Yoga camp of Shri Ambika Yogaashram of Airoli will start from April 3. The three months Yoga camp will be free of cost and it will be held on every Sunday from 6 am to 9 am.

Yogacharya Nityananda Prabhu, the chief of Airoli branch, has appealed to citizens to participate in the camp and live a healthy life.

At a time when people do not have time, Yoga has become an essential part of life. By spending a small time everyday one can remain healthy.

Prabhu said that the camp is free of cost and residents of any age can come and learn. “Once they will learn it, they can also teach others and practice their whole life to remain fit and healthy,” said Prabhu.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:13 AM IST