Navi Mumbai: Three held in multiple cases of high-end motorbike theft across Maharashtra and Goa

The Crime Branch (unit one) of Navi Mumbai police arrested three persons and busted a racket who used to steal only high-end Royal Enfield motorbikes. Police also recovered 44 Royal Enfield motorbikes worth Rs 1 crore from them.

Police also claimed to have solved a total of 64 cases of theft of Royal Enfield motorbikes which had been reported across different police stations in Maharashtra and Goa.

Police said that from September 2020 to January 2021, the racket of stealing motorbikes was reported from Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune Rural and Goa. They used to target new model of Royal Enfield motorbikes, said police.