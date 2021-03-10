Navi Mumbai: Three held for stealing LPG gas from domestic cylinders

Three employees of an LPG gas agency were arrested for allegedly stealing LPG gas from domestic cylinders to sell in the black market in small cylinders in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The arrested men were Manoj Sonaram Bishnoi, 21, Manoj Hanuman Bishnoi, 22, and Ram Swaroop Bishnoi, 21, all natives of Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Nilesh Rajput assistant inspector from Sanpada police station said, “While patrolling in the city, we realized that there were some people inside a vehicle that transported LPG cylinders. That vehicle was parked on an arterial road near the office of the gas agency. Our officials then checked it and found that the accused were stealing LPG gas from a few domestic cylinders using rubber pipes and were refilling some other cylinders with the stolen gas.”

“During interrogation, they revealed that they would sell the illegally filled cylinders in the black market and that they had been doing it for a long time. We then arrested them from the spot. We are now investigating the case to find out if the owner of the gas agency was also involved with them,” he said.

The police booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were produced before the judicial court and have been remanded to police custody for three days